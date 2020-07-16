New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) Shares Sold by A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,180,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,699,000 after purchasing an additional 401,752 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,413,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,384,000 after buying an additional 707,791 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 16.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,693,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,532,000 after buying an additional 240,718 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,178,000 after buying an additional 152,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,266,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,022,000 after buying an additional 164,504 shares in the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NJR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

New Jersey Resources stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.16. 258,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,439. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.30. New Jersey Resources Corp has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $50.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.61.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.60 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.10%.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

