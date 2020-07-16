North American Income Trust PLC (LON:NAIT) to Issue GBX 1.80 Dividend

North American Income Trust PLC (LON:NAIT) declared a dividend on Monday, July 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 7th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON NAIT opened at GBX 227.50 ($2.80) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 241.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 252.61. The firm has a market cap of $355.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38.

In related news, insider Charles Park bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 227 ($2.79) per share, for a total transaction of £24,970 ($30,728.53).

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

