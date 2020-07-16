North Star Investment Management Corp. Cuts Stock Holdings in Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its stake in shares of Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 9.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 263,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,962 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,460,000 after acquiring an additional 132,179 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 19.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,309,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,308,000 after acquiring an additional 211,739 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 724,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,594,000 after acquiring an additional 228,404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 323,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,405,000 after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares during the period. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 41.2% in the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 274,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 80,291 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLBD stock opened at $14.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.62. The firm has a market cap of $381.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.44. Blue Bird Corp has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $23.99.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $255.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.00 million. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 61.92% and a net margin of 2.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Blue Bird Corp will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BLBD shares. ValuEngine raised Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub lowered Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Blue Bird from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

In other news, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $146,600.00. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

