North Star Investment Management Corp. Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,379 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $326.70 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $262.71 and a fifty-two week high of $329.32. The firm has a market cap of $144.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $307.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.70.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total transaction of $1,546,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,133.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,380 shares of company stock valued at $11,379,079. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.