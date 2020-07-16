North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $3.31 Million Holdings in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 72.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in K12 were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of K12 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of K12 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of K12 by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of K12 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of K12 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of K12 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of K12 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on K12 from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of K12 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. K12 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

In other news, CEO Nathaniel A. Davis sold 126,339 shares of K12 stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $3,816,701.19. Also, CEO Nathaniel A. Davis sold 6,461 shares of K12 stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $180,908.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,283 shares of company stock worth $4,840,705. Company insiders own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $43.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.13. K12 Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $41.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 75.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.22.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. K12 had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $257.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that K12 Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

