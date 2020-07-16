North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 10,000 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 581,333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 235,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 26,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 793,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,372,000 after purchasing an additional 24,623 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $4,279,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 827,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,194,326. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $2,274,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,378,280 shares in the company, valued at $72,911,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 418,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,180,200. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Cfra increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.64.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $55.34 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.43 and a 52-week high of $59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 6.72%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

