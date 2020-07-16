North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 10,376 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,376 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. Motco grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on KMB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.30.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $650,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,927,377. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $3,431,777.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,068,161.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,866. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE KMB opened at $143.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $149.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.57 and a 200 day moving average of $138.59.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.12%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.