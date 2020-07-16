North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 11,680 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,616 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 11,680 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 0.8% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,852,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total value of $347,002.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,109.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,210 shares of company stock valued at $13,893,200. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABT. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.13.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $96.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.42. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.10 billion, a PE ratio of 48.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

