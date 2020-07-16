North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 69,880 Shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 69,880 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.20% of 1-800-Flowers.Com worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,550,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,742,000 after buying an additional 81,706 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the first quarter valued at about $13,374,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 19.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 770,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after buying an additional 123,366 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 632,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after buying an additional 11,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 453,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after buying an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

FLWS opened at $25.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.76. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.81.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $278.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FLWS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

About 1-800-Flowers.Com

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

