NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Raised by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 76.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,999 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.1% in the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 572 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $362.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.95.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total value of $230,383.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,918,556.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 6,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.36, for a total transaction of $2,686,354.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 53 shares of company stock valued at $15,322 and have sold 250,738 shares valued at $93,670,532. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA traded down $5.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $409.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,375,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,253,157. The firm has a market cap of $255.27 billion, a PE ratio of 75.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $147.39 and a 12 month high of $431.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

