NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,925 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.8% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,269,755,000 after buying an additional 2,439,025 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,400,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,473,368,000 after buying an additional 743,155 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,756,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,308,281,000 after buying an additional 505,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,207,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,636,366,000 after buying an additional 897,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,827,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,371,284,000 after buying an additional 149,366 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $5.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $409.25. 6,739,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,253,157. The company’s 50 day moving average is $371.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.46. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $147.39 and a twelve month high of $431.69. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $255.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BofA Securities boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $385.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.95.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total transaction of $393,437.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,834,748.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total value of $230,383.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,918,556.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 53 shares of company stock worth $15,322 and have sold 250,738 shares worth $93,670,532. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

