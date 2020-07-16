O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Position Increased by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up approximately 2.3% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.31% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $98,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $432.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $454.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.91.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 670.84% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 10,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.74, for a total value of $4,257,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,600,972.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total value of $1,350,612.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,920.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,540 shares of company stock valued at $9,055,986 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $418.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $405.47.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.