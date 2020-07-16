Orex Minerals (CVE:REX) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.18

Shares of Orex Minerals Inc. (CVE:REX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 30000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.09.

Orex Minerals Company Profile (CVE:REX)

Orex Minerals Inc acquires and explores for mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns interests in the Coneto silver-gold project located in the Mesa Central on the eastern flank of the Sierra Madre Occidental Mountains; Sandra Escobar silver-gold project located to the north of the town of Tepehuanes, Durango; and Jumping Josephine gold project located in the West Kootenay region of Southeastern British Columbia.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

