OTA Financial Group L.P. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 116,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,105,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 12.6% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $95.70 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.82 and a 52-week high of $95.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.58 and a 200-day moving average of $91.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

