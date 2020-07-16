Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the textile maker on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th.

Oxford Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 245.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Oxford Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 44.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Oxford Industries to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.4%.

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $42.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $30.37 and a 52-week high of $80.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.26. The company has a market capitalization of $701.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.10 and a beta of 1.25.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The textile maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.85). Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $160.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.43 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OXM. ValuEngine raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

