Patterson Companies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th.

Patterson Companies has a payout ratio of 77.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Patterson Companies to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.9%.

Shares of PDCO opened at $23.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.44. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $25.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.65 and its 200-day moving average is $19.77.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Patterson Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Patterson Companies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Monday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.11.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

