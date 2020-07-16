Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN lessened its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 37.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Paypal were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Paypal by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,224,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,201,983,000 after buying an additional 1,133,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Paypal by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,791 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 1.7% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,320,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,220,000 after acquiring an additional 288,487 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,752,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,592,000 after acquiring an additional 180,069 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 7.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,395,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Paypal from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Paypal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Paypal in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Paypal from $169.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Paypal from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.68.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,103 shares in the company, valued at $85,011,854.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $172.06 on Thursday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $183.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $201.99 billion, a PE ratio of 108.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.70.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

