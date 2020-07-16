PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,095 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.7% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.9% in the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,466,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,048,595. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.77 and a 200 day moving average of $133.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

