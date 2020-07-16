PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Announces $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the medical research company on Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th.

PerkinElmer has a dividend payout ratio of 7.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PerkinElmer to earn $4.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.2%.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

NYSE:PKI opened at $106.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 52.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.33 and a 200-day moving average of $91.16. PerkinElmer has a 52 week low of $62.91 and a 52 week high of $107.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $652.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.46 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PKI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.06.

In other news, Director Peter Barrett sold 7,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $756,030.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,450.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $519,139.44. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.