Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th.
Shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund stock opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.65.
About Principal Real Estate Income Fund
