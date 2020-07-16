Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.52-0.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $444-463 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $434.53 million.Qiagen also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.00 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QGEN. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Qiagen from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qiagen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.54.

Qiagen stock opened at $46.37 on Thursday. Qiagen has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.47 and its 200 day moving average is $39.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -289.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.32.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Qiagen had a positive return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $372.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

