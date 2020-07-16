Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.76-1.805 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion.Qiagen also updated its FY20 guidance to at least $2.00 EPS.

NYSE QGEN opened at $46.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.60. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -289.81, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.32.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $372.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.71 million. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a positive return on equity of 13.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QGEN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Qiagen from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Warburg Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.54.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

