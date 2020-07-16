Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Pinterest (PINS)

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) in the last few weeks:

  • 7/15/2020 – Pinterest had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 7/13/2020 – Pinterest had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $26.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 7/9/2020 – Pinterest had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $26.00 to $31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 7/9/2020 – Pinterest had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 6/25/2020 – Pinterest is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.
  • 5/27/2020 – Pinterest was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

PINS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.71. The stock had a trading volume of 400,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,292,648. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.56. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.60.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $271.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.69 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 120.48% and a negative return on equity of 73.06%. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 15,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $300,371.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $1,425,095.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 736,966 shares of company stock valued at $15,595,706 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINS. JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 10.0% in the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 14.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit