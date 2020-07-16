Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for HMS (HMSY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of HMS (NASDAQ: HMSY) in the last few weeks:

7/14/2020 – HMS is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

7/14/2020 – HMS was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/1/2020 – HMS was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/26/2020 – HMS had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $33.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/19/2020 – HMS was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/2/2020 – HMS was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/27/2020 – HMS was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

5/22/2020 – HMS was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of HMS stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.05. 27,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.96. HMS Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $18.19 and a 12-month high of $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.92.

Get HMS Holdings Corp alerts:

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. HMS had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Greg D. Aunan sold 32,459 shares of HMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $864,383.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,755.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMSY. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of HMS by 3,290.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,463,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,466 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HMS by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,858,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,397 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in HMS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,586,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in HMS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,073,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in HMS by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,067,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,988,000 after buying an additional 569,469 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Holdings Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS Holdings Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.