Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 14,240 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 106.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,240 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in The Western Union by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,549,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,356,000 after buying an additional 435,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in The Western Union by 31.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 287,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 68,369 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in The Western Union by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of The Western Union during the first quarter valued at $616,000.

The Western Union stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.19. 1,493,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,493,841. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.69 and its 200-day moving average is $22.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.89. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,692.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 52.02%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WU shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of The Western Union from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on The Western Union from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 2,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $70,096.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,169.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

