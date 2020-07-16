Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 4,797 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,797 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Novartis by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,407,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,119,000 after acquiring an additional 142,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Novartis by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,371,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,350,000 after buying an additional 956,800 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,534,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,700,000 after acquiring an additional 113,098 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,721,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.6% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,882,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,031,000 after purchasing an additional 94,561 shares during the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.68. 948,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,301,095. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.25 and its 200-day moving average is $88.18. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $99.84. The company has a market capitalization of $201.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

