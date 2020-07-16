Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires New Holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 8.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 54.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 14.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 1,719.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDY stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.67. 58,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,081. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $55.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.42.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.12. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.28 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.3304 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories’s previous annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.68%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

