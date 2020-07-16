Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 1,562,499 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,562,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,547,000. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 3.4% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Gold Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,762,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518,408 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,747,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658,199 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 22.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,574,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,704 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $36,730,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,919,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,337,000 after buying an additional 2,279,991 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.30. 14,688,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,871,037. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $17.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.78.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

