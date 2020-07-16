Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,149 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Sony were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sony by 14.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,582,000 after purchasing an additional 402,808 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Sony by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,500,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,054,000 after acquiring an additional 140,700 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Sony by 2.7% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,026,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,934,000 after buying an additional 52,935 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,340,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,317,000 after buying an additional 73,531 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony by 6.6% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 929,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,998,000 after acquiring an additional 57,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony alerts:

SNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sony in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Sony stock traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,437,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,956. Sony Corp has a fifty-two week low of $50.94 and a fifty-two week high of $76.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.03 and its 200-day moving average is $65.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Sony had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17 billion. Analysts anticipate that Sony Corp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.