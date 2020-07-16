Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 89.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,294 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 77.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,633,107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $798,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,074,839 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $589,316,000 after buying an additional 129,991 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,347,699 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $526,819,000 after acquiring an additional 573,568 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,885,156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $621,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,016,693 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $333,104,000 after acquiring an additional 476,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $129.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $109.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

NXPI traded up $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,271,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,098,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $139.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.99.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.63. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.66%.

In other news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $94,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

