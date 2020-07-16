Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,884,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,156,679,000 after purchasing an additional 470,845 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,804,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,316,366,000 after acquiring an additional 62,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,038,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,183,742,000 after purchasing an additional 367,242 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,735,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,318,022,000 after purchasing an additional 356,748 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,849,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,103,895,000 after purchasing an additional 366,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $62,379,828.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,826,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,558,271,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 664,384 shares of company stock worth $199,225,900 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded up $6.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $305.13. 3,503,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,645,057. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $300.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $300.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.22.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $269.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.07.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

