Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,382.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $195,232.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

NYSE:BMY traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.25. 5,264,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,943,230. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.68 and its 200-day moving average is $60.56. The firm has a market cap of $130.67 billion, a PE ratio of 73.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

