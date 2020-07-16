Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 43.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,251 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $15,573,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $549,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Joel D. Baxter sold 6,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $3,961,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,158,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $592,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,517 shares of company stock worth $8,339,284. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $6.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $593.32. 183,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1 year low of $325.43 and a 1 year high of $603.36. The company has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $578.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $546.32.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $586.57.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

