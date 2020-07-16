Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $465,000 in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 10.1% during the second quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $1,244,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Booking by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $123,207,000. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in Booking by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $100.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,796.93. The company had a trading volume of 459,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,908. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,665.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,663.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,094.00. The stock has a market cap of $72.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). Booking had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 78.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BKNG. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,610.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Booking from $1,540.00 to $1,430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Booking from $2,050.00 to $1,720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,712.81.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.