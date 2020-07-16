Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $575,000 in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in WNS by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of WNS by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 14,870 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in WNS by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in WNS by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WNS traded up $2.26 on Wednesday, reaching $57.40. 96,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.41. WNS has a 52-week low of $34.26 and a 52-week high of $75.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.49 and a 200-day moving average of $56.41.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.86 million. WNS had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WNS will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WNS. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of WNS from $81.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on WNS from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WNS in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

