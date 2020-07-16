Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 14,906 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 141.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,906 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000.

NASDAQ:SHV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.73. 4,196,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,623,739. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.73. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.03 and a one year high of $112.99.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

