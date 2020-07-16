Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,843 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSC. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 54.4% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.82. The stock had a trading volume of 674,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,298. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $219.88. The firm has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.75 and its 200-day moving average is $177.96.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 18.12%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 50,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total transaction of $9,726,609.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 10,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.96, for a total transaction of $1,844,236.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,826,178.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,388 shares of company stock worth $13,616,926. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NSC. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $182.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Securities raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Argus decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.24.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

