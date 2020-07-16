Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) by 325.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 192,223 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,799,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after buying an additional 910,229 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,142,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,802,000 after purchasing an additional 438,942 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 114.2% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,918,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,615 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 68,301.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 502,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 502,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the 1st quarter worth $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RBS. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

NYSE RBS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,132,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,379. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.46. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

