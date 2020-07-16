Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 11,997 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,997 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 37,146 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 167,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 24,942 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 402.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 15,122 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.04. 1,130,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,233,574. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $38.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.23.

