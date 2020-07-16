Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 50,000 Shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 174,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 0.39% of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 191.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Aeglea Bio Therapeutics news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn bought 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $783,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGLE. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.31.

NASDAQ:AGLE traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.35. 110,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,252. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.35. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $11.38. The company has a market cap of $364.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.08.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

