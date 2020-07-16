Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 8,040 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,040 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000.

SPIP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,239. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $30.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.36.

