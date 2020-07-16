Roots Corp (TSE:ROOT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Roots Corp (TSE:ROOT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.71.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ROOT shares. Scotiabank downgraded Roots from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$3.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Roots from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Roots from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Roots from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Roots from C$1.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

Shares of TSE:ROOT remained flat at $C$1.17 during trading on Wednesday. 16,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,131. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.38. The firm has a market cap of $53.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82. Roots has a 52-week low of C$0.62 and a 52-week high of C$3.61.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides women's, men's, kids, toddler, and baby apparel; leather goods; footwear; and accessories under the Roots brand. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

