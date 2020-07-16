Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Sold by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 274.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 45.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 26.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Charles Alexander Mathis bought 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.80 per share, for a total transaction of $101,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,880.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

SAIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Science Applications International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Science Applications International from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.73.

SAIC stock traded up $2.92 on Wednesday, reaching $73.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,918. Science Applications International Corp has a 52 week low of $45.45 and a 52 week high of $96.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Science Applications International Corp will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.15%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

