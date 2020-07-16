Segment Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,864,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 475.7% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 913,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,218,000 after acquiring an additional 755,030 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 842,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,278,000 after acquiring an additional 569,167 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,243.3% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 378,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,880,000 after acquiring an additional 350,437 shares during the period. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,120,000.

SCHB opened at $76.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.48. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $81.04.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

