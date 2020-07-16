Segment Wealth Management LLC Buys 166,583 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 948.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 184,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,583 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $5,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $846,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Main Street Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Main Street Capital from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. National Securities lowered Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

NYSE MAIN opened at $31.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.77 and its 200-day moving average is $33.18. Main Street Capital Co. has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $45.10.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $56.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.77 million. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 34.96%. Main Street Capital’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

Featured Article: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.