Segment Wealth Management LLC Buys 425 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 101,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,629,000 after buying an additional 54,794 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 15.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,594,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,172 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GS. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday. Cfra upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.23.

NYSE GS opened at $216.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.34 and its 200 day moving average is $201.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $250.46. The stock has a market cap of $74.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

