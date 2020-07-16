Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $2.64 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Segment Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,617 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 82,389,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,259,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563,745 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,219,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,483,000 after purchasing an additional 336,038 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,031,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,752,798 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,477,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,586,000 after acquiring an additional 757,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,563,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,670 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $103.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.48. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.55 and a fifty-two week high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

