Segment Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,652 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $9,702,310,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Boeing by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,556,991,000 after buying an additional 3,997,531 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Boeing by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,734,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,600,997,000 after purchasing an additional 769,205 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,206,451 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,072,353,000 after purchasing an additional 27,011 shares during the period. Finally, Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $713,677,000. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock opened at $187.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.49. The company has a market cap of $106.06 billion, a PE ratio of -31.01 and a beta of 1.47. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $164.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.46.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

