Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 744 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 122.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,558,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,097,136,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324,054 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,357,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,259,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432,227 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $596,586,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $422,596,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,432,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $201.45 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $206.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.88 and its 200 day moving average is $176.33.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

