Segment Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 60,566.7% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 27,255 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,021,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 95,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 13,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA stock opened at $59.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.35. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.